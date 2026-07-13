S15 EP126: Hour 1 - Lindsey Graham and Conspiracies

In this powerful opening hour of The Erick Erickson Show, Erick pays tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away at 71 from a tear in his aorta. Reflect on Graham's remarkable life — from raising his sister after losing both parents at 20, to his legendary defense of Brett Kavanaugh, tireless support for a strong American foreign policy, and his unmatched constituent service in South Carolina.
Erick shares personal stories, Graham's famous humor, heartfelt reactions from President Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Senator Tim Scott, and addresses the wave of conspiracy theories following his sudden death. Plus, updates on Governor Henry McMaster appointing Darlene Graham to finish his Senate term.
A must-listen tribute to a legendary senator and statesman.