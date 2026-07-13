S15 EP126: Hour 2 - Back to Schrodinger's Strait

Erick breaks down the escalating crisis with Iran as the U.S. conducts strikes and President Trump announces America will guard the Strait of Hormuz — and get paid for it. Erick also discusses Lindsey Graham's final days pushing for strong action on Iran and Ukraine, plus the imminent appointment of Graham's sister, Darlene Graham-Norden, to the U.S. Senate.

Plus, a deep dive into radical left funding: the arrest and extradition of Fergie Chambers (Cox media heir), his feud with Neville Roy Singham, and how millionaire & billionaire donors are fueling militant communism within the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Erick explores the shift from democratic socialism to Marxist direct action and what it means for 2026 politics.