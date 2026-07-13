Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP126: Hour 3 - Ro Khanna's Subject Changing Stunt
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP126: Hour 3 - Ro Khanna's Subject Changing Stunt

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick discusses the appointment of Darlene Graham-Norden (Lindsey Graham's sister) to the U.S. Senate and reflects on Graham's legacy. He dives deep into the growing radical left influence in the Democratic Party, from Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna to the funding of militant groups by figures like Fergie Chambers and Neville Roy Singham.

Erick explores President Trump's "communist or patriot" message, the incompatibility of communism and Christianity, rising antisemitism, and the ActBlue foreign donor scandal. Plus, listener calls on Israel, foreign policy, and why conspiracy theories about Mitch McConnell persist.

A thought-provoking hour blending politics, faith, and current events.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture