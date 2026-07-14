S15 EP127: Hour 1 - War Is Back on the Menu

War is back on the menu. Erick opens on the restart of the Iran conflict: a five hour U.S. bombing campaign, a full blockade of Iranian ports, and President Trump scrapping the 20% Strait of Hormuz toll in favor of Gulf state trade and investment deals. He presses the case that Trump should stop settling for simply keeping the strait open and finally back regime change, citing Iran's plots against Ivanka Trump and Air Force One. Then he pivots to a full-throated defense of AI data centers against what he calls a China-funded fear campaign, as New York becomes the first state to declare a data center moratorium.
Iran war reignites: a five hour bombing campaign, a Strait of Hormuz blockade, and the killing of the IRGC chief with a bunker buster bomb
Trump drops the 20% Hormuz ship fee for Gulf trade deals, while Saudi Arabia bombs the Houthis at Bab al-Mandeb with Trump's blessing and Israel waits on the sidelines
The regime change debate: Iran's 47 year war on Americans, plots to kill Ivanka Trump and shoot down Air Force One, and reports of Iranian drones in Cuba
June inflation cools to 2.6%: core CPI and headline CPI fall, the Dow dips while NASDAQ and the S&P climb, and oil ticks up (Brent near $84, West Texas near $78)
Data centers defended: New York's moratorium, debunking the power and water panic, blue collar jobs for welders and electricians, property tax relief, and the race to beat China