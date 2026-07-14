S15 EP127: Hour 2 - The Insanity Spreading on the Left

Erick unloads on Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page of Juno) for calling the gender binary a myth, using it to argue that while the left's wokeism is fading, its mental health crisis and DSA violence keep growing. He then delivers an extended investigation of the Patriot Front, arguing it is not an FBI or Southern Poverty Law Center front but a real movement of online radicalized young men and white nationalist pastors tied to groups like American Reformer, and he warns conservatives to purge them before they infect the Republican Party. Plus the chip driven inflation behind the data center fight, a China funded lawsuit campaign against Micron and Arizona data centers, and a Taco Bell linked outbreak.
Topics:
The chip inflation problem: Brad's call on the Samsung and Micron memory lawsuit, RAM prices up 30%, and why Erick says the fix is deregulation and killing chip tariffs, not banning data centers (Georgia's rate cut vs. states that restricted power supply)
Elliot Page (Ellen Page) calls the gender binary a myth: Juno's accidental pro-life legacy, her attacks on Chris Pratt, transgenderism as untreated mental illness, and Gertrude Himmelfarb on defining deviancy down
Nicole Wallace, Jim Acosta, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders: the "high income progressive neurotic white woman" driving the Democratic Party off the cliff, and Erick's case for contentedness over rage
The Patriot Front unmasked: not SPLC or FBI funded, the "Hitler Hated Christ" account, young men radicalized online (Evola, Mein Kampf, the Daily Stormer, QAnon), white nationalist pastors, American Reformer, the Baptist Leadership Institute, and Michael Spengler
China's data center war: front "concerned citizen" groups suing Micron in New York and a data center in Arizona over water, the TikTok data stack fight, and a warning to build so China cannot control the stack