S15 EP127: Hour 3 - Trump Relitigates 2020

Erick pushes back hard on rumors that President Trump will use a Thursday national address to declare the 2020 Georgia election stolen and delegitimize Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, warning that branding Ossoff illegitimate would only elevate him against Mike Collins and drive independents his way. He lays out a smarter playbook for Trump: make the case against Iran and its regime, present real evidence of any foreign election interference, and quote the Democratic Socialists' own words rather than calling them communists. He then turns to Justice Amy Coney Barrett's raw House testimony about death threats, a bulletproof vest, and a swatting incident, sharing his own long history of being swatted, stalked, and harassed, before closing on Lindsey Graham's Atlantic quote, "there is no they, there is only we," and a call to save your own community.
Trump's rumored Thursday address: claims of a stolen 2020 Georgia election, foreign interference, and an effort to delegitimize Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, with Erick's warning that the attack only boosts Ossoff against Mike Collins in 2026
The 2021 runoff reality check: roughly 524,000 Georgia Republicans who skipped the Ossoff and Warnock runoff after Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene told them it would be stolen, plus the Herschel Walker misfire and why re-litigating 2020 is a losing move
Erick's alternative message for Trump: build the national case to dismantle the Iranian regime, name names and present real evidence on election threats, and hoist the Democratic Socialists (Abdul El-Sayed, the "bomb Los Angeles and New York" video) on their own words
Amy Coney Barrett's testimony on threats, the bulletproof vest, and a swatting incident, alongside Erick's own swatting, pizza harassment, and family stalking stories, plus the Atlanta police training facility Antifa siege
A theology of hope versus secular rage: why a loss of Christian hope fuels violence on the left and the Patriot Front right (Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot), and Lindsey Graham's "there is no they, only we" charge to seek the welfare of your own community