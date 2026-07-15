S15 EP128: Hour 1 - Attacking the Courts

Erick unloads on the online right for attacking Justice Amy Coney Barrett after her House testimony about death threats, a bulletproof vest, and a swatting incident, reminding listeners the Supreme Court's security request is unanimous and backed by Clarence Thomas. Then he takes apart New York Governor Kathy Hochul's AI data center moratorium with hard numbers on power rates in Virginia, Texas, and Georgia, corrects a viral Georgia Power eminent domain claim, and defends Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" against the social media mob.
Topics:
Amy Coney Barrett's testimony on threats, the bulletproof vest, the swatting, and Judge Salas, plus why attacking her makes the right "the left"
The unanimous Supreme Court security request, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and the Candace Owens comparison
Kathy Hochul's data center moratorium debunked: Virginia, Texas, and Georgia rates falling while New York pays double
Water, aquifers, the jobs myth, the SALT deduction, and China funded propaganda behind the data center panic
Georgia Power corrects the viral eminent domain video, and Erick defends Nolan's 99 percent "The Odyssey"