S15 EP128: Hour 2 - Daylight Saving Time

Erick breaks down the House's bipartisan vote to make daylight saving time permanent and why Senator Tom Cotton and a bipartisan bloc from Alaska to the Dakotas are quietly killing it over dark 9 a.m. winter sunrises, floating a 30 minute split the difference compromise. Then he turns to Abdul El-Sayed collapsing against Haley Stevens in Michigan, plays a Democratic Socialists of America leader's C-SPAN clip calling to abolish the U.S. Senate, and delivers a sweeping Constitution lesson on Article 5, states as semi sovereign nations, and how Brian Kemp's COVID reopening proved the states, not Washington, hold the police power.
Daylight saving time made permanent: Tom Cotton, John Thune, Roger Wicker, Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Duckworth, and the geographic North versus South divide, with a 30 minute compromise idea
Winter sunrise data from Anchorage, Kalispell, and New York City, plus Burgess Everett's reporting on Senate opposition
Abdul El-Sayed trailing Haley Stevens in Michigan, losing black voters by 46 points and working class voters by 22 points as voters reject socialism
DSA leader Ash Siddiqui on C-SPAN wanting to abolish the Senate and replace capitalism, and why Article 5 makes equal Senate suffrage unamendable
Brian Kemp, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Stacey Abrams: how Georgia's COVID reopening proved states hold the police power, not the president