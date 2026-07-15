Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP128: Hour 2 - Daylight Saving Time
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-37:05

S15 EP128: Hour 2 - Daylight Saving Time

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick breaks down the House's bipartisan vote to make daylight saving time permanent and why Senator Tom Cotton and a bipartisan bloc from Alaska to the Dakotas are quietly killing it over dark 9 a.m. winter sunrises, floating a 30 minute split the difference compromise. Then he turns to Abdul El-Sayed collapsing against Haley Stevens in Michigan, plays a Democratic Socialists of America leader's C-SPAN clip calling to abolish the U.S. Senate, and delivers a sweeping Constitution lesson on Article 5, states as semi sovereign nations, and how Brian Kemp's COVID reopening proved the states, not Washington, hold the police power.

  • Daylight saving time made permanent: Tom Cotton, John Thune, Roger Wicker, Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Duckworth, and the geographic North versus South divide, with a 30 minute compromise idea

  • Winter sunrise data from Anchorage, Kalispell, and New York City, plus Burgess Everett's reporting on Senate opposition

  • Abdul El-Sayed trailing Haley Stevens in Michigan, losing black voters by 46 points and working class voters by 22 points as voters reject socialism

  • DSA leader Ash Siddiqui on C-SPAN wanting to abolish the Senate and replace capitalism, and why Article 5 makes equal Senate suffrage unamendable

  • Brian Kemp, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Stacey Abrams: how Georgia's COVID reopening proved states hold the police power, not the president

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