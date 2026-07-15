Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP128: Hour 3 - The Corruption Problem
0:00
-37:09

S15 EP128: Hour 3 - The Corruption Problem

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson delivers a candid monologue on the dangers of self-dealing in the Trump administration, warning that failing to police corruption risks handing Democrats ammunition and alienating independents ahead of the midterms. He contrasts the "drain the swamp" promise with reported foreign deals, crypto gains, and influence concerns.

He also explores countercultural living in modern America: going to church, reading books, genuine socializing, and moderate drinking as antidotes to isolation, declining literacy, and AI cheating. Additional topics include Costco's employee model, free markets vs. profit-over-people pitfalls, the International Criminal Court, ranked-choice voting, and more.

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