S15 EP129: Hour 1 - Candidate Quality Matters

Erick argues candidate quality will decide 2026 and spares no one, ripping GOP picks like Mike Lindell in Minnesota (against Amy Klobuchar), Colorado's fabulist nominee Marx, and Georgia's Mike Collins, whose white nationalist son-in-law Alan Shear and huge cash gap against Jon Ossoff keep growing. He then turns on the Democrats' own wreckage: Michigan socialist Abdul El-Sayed and his Medicare-refusing wife Sharra Jakaku, Arizona's Joanna Mendoza against Juan Ciscomani, plus a New Jersey Al Qaeda volunteer and a Texas nominee tied to a sex offender. The hour closes with a blistering monologue on White House corruption, from Trump's teleprompter operator betting on his speeches to World Liberty crypto profits and Kalshi and Polymarket insider trading.
Topics:
Mike Lindell in the Minnesota governor's race, Amy Klobuchar, and Colorado's fabulist GOP nominee Marx
Georgia's Mike Collins, son-in-law Alan Shear, the Patriot Front, and Jon Ossoff's $40 million to $2 million cash edge
Abdul El-Sayed, Medicare for All, and wife Sharra Jakaku refusing Medicare patients in Michigan
Joanna Mendoza versus Juan Ciscomani in Arizona, plus New Jersey and Bobby Pulido Texas Democrat scandals
White House corruption: the teleprompter bettor, Kalshi, Polymarket, Trump World Liberty crypto, and Erick's Cassandra warning