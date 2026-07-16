S15 EP129: Hour 2 - Power for the Sake of Power

Erick strings together breaking audio into a single alarm about rising left-wing political violence: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealing he survived an assassination attempt by a left-wing activist two hours after being sworn in, Justice Amy Coney Barrett's harrowing House Judiciary testimony about the bulletproof vest her 12 year old son found after Dobbs, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio naming the counterterrorism blind spot toward far-left extremism. He then turns the Democratic Socialists of America's own words against them, playing Ash Siddiqui and a leaked group chat pledging to abolish the Senate, the Supreme Court, and capitalism itself, before closing with Hunter Biden's collapsing 1.7 million dollar payday.
Topics:
Scott Bessent's assassination-attempt reveal, plus threats against Russ Vought, Brett Kavanaugh, Pete Hegseth, and Marco Rubio
Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court security testimony, Clarence Thomas, and the post-Dobbs bulletproof vest her son found
Marco Rubio on the counterterrorism blind spot, Antifa denial, the 2020 George Floyd riots, and the "mostly peaceful" chyron
Democratic Socialists of America exposed: Ash Siddiqui, abolishing the Senate, ranked choice voting, and replacing capitalism with socialism
John Adams, David McCullough, and the founders on fallen human nature, plus Hunter Biden's 1.7 million dollar judgment against Patrick Byrne