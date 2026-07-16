S15 EP129: Hour 3 - Zohran Mamdani's War on Landlords, Detroit's Warning, and the Woke Attack on Gone with the Wind

Erick makes the case that democratic socialism always ends the same way, opening with Zohran Mamdani's plan to bar New York landlords from checking creditworthiness or evicting non-paying tenants (the "violence of evictions" activist clip) and Ro Khanna dropping his wealth-tax threshold from $1 billion to $50 million. He walks through Mike Solana's Pirate Wires history of Detroit's collapse, the UAW, and the failed electric vehicle mandate as proof that attacks on private property destroy cities, then pivots to the left's ongoing war on history: Netflix and John Ridley branding Gone with the Wind racist even as Hattie McDaniel became the first black Oscar winner. He closes on Ruben Gallego's staffer sex scandal, JD Vance blaming Israel for the Iran deal fallout, and a warning against Trump relitigating 2020 instead of stopping the socialists in 2026.
Zohran Mamdani's landlord and eviction ban, the "violence of evictions" clip, Kathy Hochul, and the New York City housing shortage
Ro Khanna's $50 million wealth tax, private property rights, and Mike Solana's Pirate Wires case study on Detroit, the UAW, and the electric vehicle collapse
Gone with the Wind, Netflix's "known for its racism" label, John Ridley, Hattie McDaniel's historic Oscar, and the left's war on history
Ruben Gallego's sex scandal with two House staffers, Eric Swalwell, Graham Platner, and Democratic deviancy
JD Vance blaming Israel on Joe Rogan, Trump's prime-time address, and why 2026 matters more than relitigating 2020