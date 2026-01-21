Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP13: Hour 1 - Sorry, Not Sorry
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP13: Hour 1 - Sorry, Not Sorry

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

One can criticize President Trump and still acknowledge he's better than any democrat president would be on issue that matter to conservatives. Those two thoughts are in conflict with each other unless you low IQ partisan.

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