Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP13: Hour 2 - Bad Day at the Supreme Court
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-37:13

S15 EP13: Hour 2 - Bad Day at the Supreme Court

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It doesn't look like the President is going to win at SCOTUS regarding his firing of Lisa Cook. Handing Trump a rare loss at the high court plus the GOP better up their candidate quality if they want a chance in the midterms.

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