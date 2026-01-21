Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP13: Hour 3 - The Climate Cult Revives at Davos
0:00
-37:13

S15 EP13: Hour 3 - The Climate Cult Revives at Davos

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Looks like Trump is getting a deal with Greenland. We'll wait to see the actual details but good for the President.

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