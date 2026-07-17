S15 EP130: Hour 1 - The China Influence Play

Erick opens Open Line Friday by dissecting President Donald Trump's prime-time address on election interference, including the DHS claim that roughly 278,000 non-citizens are registered to vote and that China accessed the voter rolls of 270 million Americans. Drawing on his years as an election lawyer and political consultant, Erick argues China does not need to hack anything because voter files are public and resold by data brokers, and he keeps pressing the real question: where are the indictments? He then delivers a two-sided monologue on the scolds of left and right, the progressive meltdown over the Blue Angels beach flyover in Pensacola and the "woke right" outrage over Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."
Topics:
Trump's prime-time speech: 278,000 non-citizens on the voter rolls, China, DHS cyber-vulnerability claims, and the missing indictments
Why data brokers, motor-voter registration, and publicly available voter files undercut the "China hacked us" panic, with the Incogni angle
California's broken, slow-count elections and Trump's more measured tone that avoided relitigating 2020 and the Warnock and Ossoff seats
The Blue Angels low-pass flyover in Pensacola: progressive online outrage vs. a beloved annual beach tradition, and Pete Hegseth
The "woke right" vs. Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey": Elliot Page's casting, a Black Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, and the two-million-feet Kodak film shoot