S15 EP130: Hour 2 - The Death Spiral in Politics

On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson breaks down why China's Kimi K3 model just seized the number one spot on the front-end code arena, shoving Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Elon Musk's Grok down the leaderboard, and he reads David Sacks's warning that permitting delays and over-regulation are how America loses the AI race. Erick unloads on Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and the AI leaders who "creep people out" with talk of mass job losses and doom instead of selling the promise of the technology, then connects the fight to data centers, six-figure trades like welding and plumbing, and the moral foundation of the free market versus private equity. He opens the hour skewering the Maine Democratic Senate primary debate, from trans candidate Ashley Webb to a climate activist and a candidate tied to Graham Platner, before a two-sided monologue on how the left and the right both let the other side control their emotions.
Topics:
China's Kimi K3 tops the front-end code arena, David Sacks on permissionless innovation, and why U.S. regulation is stalling Claude, ChatGPT, and Grok
Erick's blistering critique of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and AI executives who scare the public about job losses, enslavement, and doom
The AI economy: data centers, six-figure blue-collar trades (welders, electricians, plumbers), free market morality, and the problem with private equity
Maine Democratic Senate debate breakdown: Ashley Webb, Dan Kleban, a climate-focused candidate, the Graham Platner connection, and moderate Susan Collins
Living free of outrage: the DJT airport boycott, Greta Thunberg's pivot to Palestinians, Elliot Page and Nolan's "Odyssey," and Colin Kaepernick and the NFL