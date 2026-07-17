S15 EP130: Hour 3 - Andrew Ross Sorkin's Debanking War, and Kelly Paul's American Story"

On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson opens with a personal Rush Limbaugh memory: how Rush secretly went to bat for him as the only guest host allowed to talk about guns and religion on the EIB Network, the black microphone Rush bought him, and the rare phone calls asking for prayer. He turns that into a hard look at gun rights and the debanking fight, reading CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin's own past columns urging Visa, Mastercard, JP Morgan Chase, and Lloyds of London to choke off firearms sales, then explaining why the House-passed Protecting Privacy and Purchases Act and Old Glory Bank exist to stop it. The hour's centerpiece is a warm interview with Kelly Paul, wife of Senator Rand Paul, on her Irish immigrant grandmother and her patriotic children's books "Good Night Little American" and "Good Night Young American."
Rush Limbaugh behind the scenes: the guns and faith rule for guest hosts, Kit Carson, Bo Snerdley, the microphone Rush bought Erick, and Catherine Limbaugh
The debanking war: Andrew Ross Sorkin's CNBC and New York Times DealBook columns pushing Visa, Mastercard, JP Morgan Chase, PayPal, Square, and Lloyds of London to cut off gun sales
The Protecting Privacy and Purchases Act, firearms merchant category codes, the backdoor gun registry fear, Old Glory Bank, True Precision, and Van Allen Golf
Josh Hawley versus a former Biden lawyer over clemency for Dylann Roof, plus a caller on the Communist Control Act of 1954 and its First Amendment problems
Kelly Paul, wife of Senator Rand Paul, on grandmother Julia Fitzpatrick O'Toole, America's 250th, and her books "Good Night Little American" and "Good Night Young American," with the Mexico 7.3 earthquake and dead daylight saving time bill