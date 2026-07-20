S15 EP131: Hour 1 - The Outrage Machine

Erick opens on a detained suspect and an incendiary device outside New York's 26 Federal Plaza, then builds his signature monologue on "the outrage machine" breaking brains on the left and the right. He defends theologian John Piper over a misread automated Leviticus 19:34 tweet, dismantles the woke-right meltdown over Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" (a Black actress as Helen of Troy and Elliot Page as the deceiver Sinon), and blasts the left for tearing down Flock cameras and ShotSpotter as a Cambridge park attendant bleeds out. He closes on socialist Senate hopefuls Abdul El-Sayed, Troy Jackson, and Graham Platner, plus fresh Iran danger.
Incendiary device and a detained suspect at 26 Federal Plaza as the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigates
John Piper preaches Erick's church's 200th anniversary, and the automated Leviticus 19:34 tweet the right wrongly attacked
The "Odyssey" defense: Christopher Nolan, a Black Helen of Troy, and Elliot Page cast as Sinon the deceiver
The left's outrage: Flock cameras and ShotSpotter scrapped as a Cambridge, Massachusetts park attendant dies waiting for help
Iran heats up (US service members killed in Jordan, rumors of a ground incursion into Kuwait) and socialists Abdul El-Sayed, Bernie Sanders, Troy Jackson, and the DSA