S15 EP131: Hour 2 - Casualties Mount With Iran

Erick races through the day's biggest headlines: an anti-ICE activist who poured gasoline and set a fire outside New York's 26 Federal Plaza immigration court, and the Justice Department confirming acting Attorney General Todd Blanche personally approved the arrest of the Tate brothers, contradicting their lawyer Joseph McBride. He turns to Iran, where the Pentagon named fallen soldiers First Lieutenant Tyler James Frean and Private Isabella Gonzalez while the New York Times alleges the Pentagon hid earlier casualties, and he argues America needs a real strategy (letting Israel back in for regime change) instead of an endless tit for tat. Then a full-throated defense of Flock license-plate cameras and an unforgettable Taco Bell and Taylor Farms cyclospora segment that doubles as his infamous Mercer law school "fungible elephant" tale.
Anti-ICE activist sets a gasoline fire outside 26 Federal Plaza as New York's mayor responds and a suspect is taken into custody
Tate brothers arrested: DOJ confirms acting Attorney General Todd Blanche approved it, contradicting lawyer Joseph McBride
Iran escalation: Pentagon names Lt. Tyler James Frean and Pvt. Isabella Gonzalez, the NYT alleges hidden casualties, John Kirby warns on the Strait of Hormuz, and Erick makes the case for letting Israel pursue regime change
Flock cameras and ShotSpotter defended as crime-solving, kidnapping-recovery, and dementia-rescue tools the left wrongly panics over
Taco Bell and Taylor Farms cyclospora outbreak, the FDA's false-positive lettuce walk-back, and Erick's legendary law school "fungible elephant" projectile-vomit story