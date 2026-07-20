S15 EP131: Hour 3 - The War on What Works

Erick closes the day with his capstone thesis that America already knows what works and the left, joined by part of the right, is choosing decline: Photo ID for election integrity, phonics and memorized multiplication tables for education, the free market over "capitalism," and the two-parent household for stability. He contrasts Mississippi's back-to-basics reading and math turnaround (rejecting Common Core and Singapore math) with California's "gender unicorn" classrooms, plays Mark Warner dodging Jonathan Karl on Virginia Photo ID and the California Federation of Teachers president calling teachers into the streets, then pivots to Abdul El-Sayed's "abolish ICE" clip with Bernie Sanders, Tom Homan defending ICE on Face the Nation, and a new State Department report tying a 60-plus group Cuba protest network to Havana.
Topics:
"We know what works" monologue: Photo ID and Georgia's law, phonics, memorized multiplication tables, Mississippi's reading gains, and rejecting Common Core and Singapore math
Free market versus "capitalism," Norway's oil-funded sovereign wealth fund, Iceland's geothermal energy, two-parent households, and Chesterton's "democracy of the dead" against a new Dark Ages
Mark Warner spars with Jonathan Karl over Virginia Photo ID while the California Federation of Teachers president wants protests instead of teaching
Abdul El-Sayed's "abolish ICE" rally with Bernie Sanders, Tom Homan on Face the Nation, the secured border, and the "creedal nation" versus colonizer debate over Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Zohran Mamdani
School choice and "zip code discrimination," a candid local charter school decline story, plus a State Department report linking the National Network on Cuba and ICAP to the Cuban regime