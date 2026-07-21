S15 EP132: Hour 1 - Democrats Going Backwards

Erick opens with Van Jones breaking ranks and calling the far left's ideas "insane, nutty, moronic, dangerous, bigoted," then walks through the Tim Walz pardon of an illegal alien child rapist in Minnesota, DSA nominee Darlisa Chevalier's Gaza "genocide" claims, and Hassan Piker praising Mao Zedong to the College Democrats of America. He argues the Democratic Socialists are running an internal coup of the Democratic Party while elected Democrats applaud politely, and he refuses to give the racists on the right a pass either, naming the Patriot Front and Georgia Senate candidate Mike Collins. Plus the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Carathon, and the Smithsonian calling politeness a feature of white supremacy culture.
Topics
Van Jones on CNN with Erin Burnett: governors and senators from both parties thanking him for saying the far left has gone too far
Tim Walz pardons an illegal alien convicted of raping a child to try to block his deportation, and the Bluesky reaction that stunned Erick Erickson
Darlisa Chevalier, the Block the Bombs Act, and why Erick Erickson says the Gaza "genocide" claim is living by lies
Hassan Piker calling Mao Zedong "one of the great leaders of this world," plus Milit Kiroz on electing more Global South immigrants
Al Green, James Talarico, and Keisha Lance Bottoms playing the race card as black and Hispanic voters drift right
Erick Erickson polices his own side: the Patriot Front, "Christian nationalists," and Mike Collins's anti-Semitic son-in-law
Peter Drucker, Robert Heinlein, Brandon Gill, and the Smithsonian toolkit calling politeness white supremacy culture
Bernie Sanders helped elect Daniel Ortega, who has now canceled all future elections in Nicaragua