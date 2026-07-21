S15 EP132: Hour 3 - Coveting and Liberty

Erick Erickson builds the hour around a theological indictment of socialism: the Democratic Socialists have taken the one commandment that lives entirely in the heart, thou shalt not covet, and organized it into a governing philosophy, citing Nate Silver's data showing the most liberal Americans are high education, low income kids from wealthy families. He walks through Abdul El-Sayed's defund the police reversal after Manu Raju confronted him with the audio, James Talarico's border flip, Zohran Mamdani's rent freeze war on New York landlords, and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren's careers built on tearing down the rich. Then Mamdani's threat to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, Elie Honig's takedown of that claim on CNN, Mark Warner dodging on Israel, anti-Semitism festering on both the left and the online right including the vice president, plus new ICE deportation numbers, the New Jersey motor voter error, and a raw closing monologue on itching ears, the Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories, "The Odyssey" review wars, and why Erick believes we are in the end times.
TOPICS
The tenth commandment as the seed of every other sin, and socialism as covetousness organized into a governing philosophy: "to lift up the poor is charity, to tear down the rich is covetousness with a press secretary"
Nate Silver's data on the Democratic Socialists: wealthy families, expensive useless degrees, $30,000 to $60,000 incomes, and deep resentment, versus the successful non-college voters least likely to embrace socialism
Abdul El-Sayed caught by Manu Raju on his defund the police record, James Talarico's border security reinvention, and El-Sayed's own top 1% Michigan tax returns
Zohran Mamdani's rent freeze and war on New York landlords, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren's personal fortunes, and the progressive donor class (Alex Soros) exempted from the moral fury
Mamdani's vow to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, Elie Honig on CNN explaining the ICC warrant has zero legal effect, and Mark Warner's non-answer on Bibi and the Hague
Anti-Semitism on the right, the vice president's Joe Rogan comments, reported White House staff obstruction of a Netanyahu meeting, and Bernie Sanders's own former policy director accusing him of spreading anti-Semitism
Bill Melugin's ICE data: 356,389 deportations in fiscal year 2026, 1,260 per day, 65,765 in detention, Tom Homan's record June arrests, plus 6,000 non-citizens on New Jersey voter rolls and the case against motor voter
End times monologue: itching ears, earthquakes and the ring of fire, the Charlie Kirk cover-up conspiracy theory, Candace Owens and Bret Weinstein, "The Odyssey" and Rotten Tomatoes, right-wing progressives, and Erick's answer: seek the welfare of your community, love God, love your neighbor
The lighter close: 29 straight years of losing the Masters lottery, and a plea to get Charlie back to Augusta