S15 EP133: Hour 1 - The Economy and Falling Behind

Erick opens the week's big theme, a full diagnosis of the Democratic Socialists of America, arguing the movement is not the poor but downwardly mobile rich kids using Nate Silver's Cooperative Election Study data on elite overproduction. He hands Republicans a free market battle plan (kill the tariffs, expand school choice, end the nonsense college degrees), then turns to Zohran Mamdani, who campaigned on arresting Benjamin Netanyahu and now admits he has no legal power to do it, with a hard monologue on October 7th, Hamas, and the Gaza "genocide" claim.
Topics:
The DSA diagnosis: highly educated, downwardly mobile, 85% white, earning $30,000 to $60,000, and resentful, with Graham Platner "cosplaying" as an oyster farmer
Erick's Republican playbook: drop the Trump and Peter Navarro tariffs on Canada and Mexico, expand school choice against the "progressive madrasas," and cut gender studies, queer theory, and puppetry arts degrees
Why Trump taking government stakes in tech companies is "diet coke socialism," and the anti-tariff case for lower prices and higher wages
Zohran Mamdani's sinister campaign video walking back his promise to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, the ICC warrant, and why the U.S. never joined the ICC
The October 7th case: Hamas atrocities, Mamdani's refusal to condemn them, and Erick's "daddy issues" analogy for socialists who distrust leaders who overpromise
A personal appeal for the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Carathon, fighting childhood cancer and sickle cell anemia (text donate to 33777)