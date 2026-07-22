S15 EP133: Hour 2 - The New Jersey Voter Registration Scandal

Erick breaks down New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill's admission that a motor vehicle software glitch registered roughly 6,600 noncitizens to vote (about 400 actually cast ballots) under former Governor Phil Murphy, using it to indict the 1990s motor voter law that the late Georgia Senator Paul Coverdell warned against, while pushing back on both Michael Steele's spin and the conspiracy theorists who cry mass fraud. He plays Congressman David Schweikert's warning that Washington now borrows $93,000 every second and ties fiscal recklessness to the rise of socialism, then wonders aloud, prompted by a retired Air Force caller, whether America's reluctance to unleash on Iran signals a real munitions shortage. In the hour's most personal stretch, Erick shares his wife's stage four lung cancer battle and a gut wrenching story of a young cancer patient to make the case for the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta fight against childhood cancer.
Topics:
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill: 6,600 noncitizens registered to vote by an MVC software error under Phil Murphy, roughly 400 actually voted, and why the margins cannot overturn an election
The motor voter fight: Michael Steele's MS Now spin, the late Senator Paul Coverdell's 1990s warnings, prosecuting the ineligible voters, and Erick's call for bipartisan election integrity reform
Congressman David Schweikert on the fiscal calamity: borrowing $93,000 every second, the 10 year yield, the SAVE Act, and how deficits and inflation feed socialism
The Iran question: a retired Air Force officer caller on hazard pay versus housing duty pay, missile and drone costs, and Erick's growing suspicion of a U.S. munitions shortage
A father's appeal: his wife's stage four lung cancer, the Tagrisso chemo pill, and the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta fight against childhood cancer and sickle cell anemia (text donate to 33777)
Caller wisdom on work ethic, entitlement, and marriage: Erick's own story of struggle, student loans, RedState, and why married people earn more than single people