S15 EP133: Hour 3 - What's Limiting Us in Iran?

Erick makes the case for letting Israel off the chain against Iran, reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants a face to face with Donald Trump at Lindsey Graham's funeral but is being blocked by isolationists in Vice President JD Vance's office, and that America's slow, tit for tat response to Iran may be hiding a real Patriot and Tomahawk munitions shortage. He weighs the new US Saudi Arabia civilian nuclear deal with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (reported by the New York Times from Riyadh), warning that letting an Arab nation enrich uranium will only push Iran to double down, while defending MBS as a pro Western ally and delivering a fiery Pinochet versus the communists monologue. Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine warns the Senate that the character of war is changing, Senator John Kennedy doubts the Pentagon is being straight with Congress about Pickaxe Mountain, and President Trump lands in Atlanta to tout Trump accounts at Wheeler High School in Cobb County.
Iran strategy: Netanyahu blocked from meeting Trump by Vice President JD Vance's isolationist staff, a suspected US munitions shortage on Patriots and Tomahawks, and Erick's demand to let Israel and the armed Kurds finish the job without American boots on the ground
The US Saudi Arabia nuclear deal with Mohammed bin Salman, the uranium enrichment danger, tying any deal to Saudi recognition of Israel, and Erick's defense of MBS as a pro Western partner over China
The Pinochet, Ortega, and Castro communism monologue, plus Erick's AIPAC donation and a shot at Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and antisemitic conspiracy theorists; Laura Loomer's apology after seeing Ukraine firsthand
Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine's Senate testimony on funding, the NDAA, Article I Section 8, AI and drone warfare, and lessons from Ukraine; Senator John Kennedy's doubts about the Secretary of Defense and Pickaxe Mountain
President Trump in Atlanta at Wheeler High School promoting Trump accounts with Mike Collins and Rick Jackson, threats to hit Iranian civilian infrastructure and the Houthi Red Sea blockade