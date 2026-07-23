S15 EP134: Hour 1 - Sophie Cunningham: Hero

Erick opens with a raw, personal plea for his annual childhood cancer Care-a-thon benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, sharing his wife's stage four lung cancer and the reality that some of the kids he will interview over the next 48 hours may not survive the year. He then unloads on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the progressive squad for falsely claiming the National Defense Authorization Act merges the U.S. and Israeli militaries, mounts a long defense of Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark against a hostile WNBA press, and closes by branding "post-liberalism" as socialism made cute, tracing it to Harvard's Adrian Vermeule and Nazi theorist Carl Schmitt.
Topics:
Childhood cancer Care-a-thon for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: Erick's wife's stage four lung cancer, the emotional toll of interviewing sick kids, and a heartfelt donor plea (text donate to 33777)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the progressive squad lie about the National Defense Authorization Act, claiming a U.S. and Israel "military merger" that is really a joint technology fund modeled on Ukraine's drone program
Sophie Cunningham defends girls' sports against biological men, Caitlin Clark gets ganged up on, and the hyper-progressive WNBA press pile-on
Nancy Armour's USA Today column, the Caitlin Clark race narrative, the Emmett Till geography error, ESPN layoffs, Pat McAfee's $60 million show, and Clay Travis
Post-liberalism as "communism made cute": Adrian Vermeule, Carl Schmitt, J.D. Vance, and the push for one-man executive government