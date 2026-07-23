S15 EP134: Hour 3 - Oil Skyrockets

Erick argues Iran is deliberately holding the American economy hostage as Brent crude tops 100 dollars after the Houthi strike Saudi ships in the Red Sea, warning that high gas prices could sink Republicans in midterms now barely 100 days out and calling on President Trump to unleash Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israelis to end the Iranian regime and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He then turns to longevity guru Brian Johnson, who announced he is cloning himself to harvest organs while battling autoimmune gastritis, a plan Erick calls demonic and answers with "God is not mocked" and a nod to Christopher Nolan's "The Prestige." He closes the hour backing Scott Perry's No Kill Switches in Cars Act against Joe Biden era mandates, then makes one more emotional plea for the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta childhood cancer Care-a-thon.
Topics:
Oil prices skyrocket: Brent crude over 100 dollars after Houthi strikes on Saudi ships in the Red Sea, Iran holding the economy hostage, and Erick's demand that Trump unleash Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel to end the regime and free the Strait of Hormuz
The economy is the midterm issue: Albertsons stock sinks nearly 15 percent, CEO Susan Morris cites a cautious consumer, and Erick ties food, beef, and grocery inflation straight back to gas prices with a culinary school cost breakdown
Brian Johnson, the longevity guru, clones himself to grow organs while fighting autoimmune gastritis: "God is not mocked," a demonic vanity project, and echoes of Christopher Nolan's "The Prestige"
Scott Perry's No Kill Switches in Cars Act: repealing the Joe Biden infrastructure mandate for drunk driving detection, and nanny state safety features (backup cameras, pedestrian braking, GM Super Cruise) that price the poor and middle class out of cars
Closing childhood cancer plea for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (text donate to 33777), the nation's second largest childhood cancer research facility after St. Jude