S15 EP135: Hour 1 - Mamdani's Grocery ID, JD Vance's Post-Liberal Whisperers, and the Socialist Surge

Erick returns from a week at Lake Burton to a world still in chaos: Iran spurns peace as Trump halts strikes, the democratic socialists surge with Texas suddenly in play (James Talarico leading Ken Paxton), and New York's Zohran Mamdani demands a photo ID to buy subsidized groceries but not to vote. He connects the dots to JD Vance's post-liberal advisor Patrick Deneen, a Wall Street Journal corporate shakedown story, and a signature monologue framing socialism as a violation of the Tenth Commandment.
Iran refuses peace as Trump halts strikes: the Strait of Hormuz leverage, Ukraine's runaway drone production, and the U.S. Patriot missile and munitions shortage
Democratic socialists surging: Texas in play with James Talarico leading Ken Paxton, Sherrod Brown rising in Ohio, Jon Ossoff, Mike Collins, and Ben Domenech's Texas alarm
Zohran Mamdani's government grocery store and the photo ID double standard, Cory Booker on New Jersey noncitizen voters, and the SAVE Act
JD Vance, Patrick Deneen, and post-liberalism: socialism on the right, the Hewlett Foundation, American Compass, and tariff corruption
Socialism as coveting: the Tenth Commandment, mandated self-checkout discounts, plastic bag bans, Scott Bessent buying Japanese yen, and Colorado's Mila Kiro dodging the communist label