S15 EP135: Hour 2 - The Source of the Antagonism

Back from Lake Burton, Erick breaks down Marco Rubio's Fox News interview on the funded, organized protest network tied to Cuba, China, Neville Roy Singham, and a Cox Enterprises heir, then makes the grown-up case that the left is both astroturf and real grassroots, just as the Tea Party was in 2010. He hammers Ohio's Max Miller and Florida's Cory Mills over abuse and revenge-porn allegations and demands the GOP force them out, then turns to Mike Turner on Patriot missiles for Ukraine, America's broken missile production, and a big-ideas argument for desalinating Pacific water to save Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam.
Marco Rubio on Fox News: the funded and organized protest machine, Cuba, China, Neville Roy Singham, the Cox Enterprises heir, Antifa, Code Pink, and the 2020-riots-to-pro-Hamas-to-anti-ICE pipeline the national media refuses to cover
Astroturf versus grassroots: the 2010 Tea Party wipeout, the Koch brothers and Americans for Prosperity, Russia and Alexander Dugin funding both the left and the post-liberal right, plus Laura Loomer's Ukraine reversal and Mike Flynn's attack
Caller Paula on the language war: gender-affirming care versus child castration, reproductive rights versus abortion, unhoused versus homeless, and the Marxist strategy of controlling the vocabulary to control the country
Get them out: Max Miller in Ohio and Cory Mills in Florida, the police report, Ed Martin's blocked arrest warrant, and how Democrats pushed damaged candidates like Graham Platner out while Republicans shrug
Mike Turner on Patriots and Tomahawks for Ukraine, why our military industrial complex cannot build enough missiles to protect Israel from Iran, Ukraine's drone output, and the case for desalination, aqueducts, and big ideas to refill Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam