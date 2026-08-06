S15 EP138: Hour 1 - The Burrito Again

Erick takes on the viral "$20 burrito" affordability debate that lit up the right after a Turning Point USA student's tweet, arguing that tariffs, Fannie and Freddie loan guarantees, and the Jones Act (not lazy consumers) are what really drive prices up. He walks through Trump scrapping tariffs on coffee, bananas, beef, and eggs, and tells the story of his Rev Coffee habit and Jura machine to show tariffs in real life. Then he pivots to the Georgia governor's race, contrasting Keisha Lance Bottoms' "we don't have the facts" dodge on data centers with Rick Jackson's local-control answer, and points to Meta's El Paso project and the Hyundai plant in Bryan County as proof of the economic upside.
Topics:
The "$20 burrito" affordability firestorm, Turning Point USA, and why tariffs undercut the right's own complaints
Trump reversing tariffs on coffee, bananas, beef, and eggs, plus Erick's Rev Coffee, Community Coffee, and Jura machine story
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, student loan guarantees, and the Jones Act waiver that lowered prices after the Iran war
Keisha Lance Bottoms versus Rick Jackson on data centers in the Georgia governor's race
Meta's El Paso data center, Hyundai in Bryan County, and the case for local control, property tax relief, and rural jobs