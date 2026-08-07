S15 EP139: Hour 1 - Economy Before Culture

Erick opens Open Line Friday on the ugly July jobs report: the economy lost 23,000 jobs, average wages rose just two cents while inflation outran them, and labor force participation fell to a five-year low, with middle-aged men and young workers struggling most to get hired. He argues the sectors government controls most (housing, healthcare, education, and food) are the ones driving prices up, then turns to Donald Trump endorsing Charlie Hatcher over Andy Ogles in Tennessee, Abdul El-Sayed's Michigan Senate win, David Hogg's war on moderate Democrats, and Patrick Ruffini's data on the Democrats' summer polling mirage.
The July jobs report: 23,000 jobs lost, wages up two pennies against a five-penny inflation bite, and why middle-aged white men and young workers cannot get hired
Copper, aluminum, and steel prices spiking from data center demand and tariffs, plus why government-run housing, healthcare, and education lead inflation while clothing and cars fall
Trump endorses former Ag Commissioner Charlie Hatcher after Andy Ogles runs a terrible campaign, and how clean energy money picked off Andy Ogles and Chip Roy
Trump's "communist" framing, Abdul El-Sayed, David Hogg on CNN, Hassan Piker, and the anti-westernism Erick says is breaking the Democratic Party
Patrick Ruffini's summer polling bias data, Mike Rogers versus El-Sayed in Michigan, Sherrod Brown, James Talarico, and why Max Miller and Corey Mills could cost the GOP seats