Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP14: Hour 1 - The Framework of a Future Deal
0:00
-37:07

S15 EP14: Hour 1 - The Framework of a Future Deal

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets take a deeper look at the "deal" President Trump got with the Greenland and Denmark.

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