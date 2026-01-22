Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP14: Hour 2 - Regime Change for Cuba
0:00
-37:12

S15 EP14: Hour 2 - Regime Change for Cuba

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Is there a chance we could actually see regime change in Cuba? If reports are to be believed it could possibly happen this year plus Davos is always a disaster mostly because it makes progressives look nuttier than usual.

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