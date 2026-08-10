S15 EP140: Hour 2 - Headed to Woke 2.0

Erick Erickson breaks down Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's first big TV interview in two years, a soft sit-down with ABC's Jonathan Karl, and argues "Woke 2.0" is just the old defund-the-police, abolish-ICE agenda with the honesty stripped out. He contrasts Brian Kemp's early COVID reopening of Georgia, and the "human sacrifice" smear from The Atlantic and Anthony Fauci, with the credit Ron DeSantis got for running for president, then turns to Todd Blanche's narrow 50-vote confirmation as Attorney General. He closes on the new FIRE college free speech rankings, where 166 of 257 schools earn an F and Barnard finishes dead last.
AOC's Jonathan Karl interview: "Woke 2.0," the dodged defund-the-police question, abolish ICE, open borders, and boys in girls' sports and locker rooms
Brian Kemp reopened Georgia first: The Atlantic's "human sacrifice" story, Anthony Fauci, Ron DeSantis, Stacey Abrams, and Georgia's fast economic recovery
Todd Blanche confirmed Attorney General on a 50-vote margin with Bill Cassidy's swing vote, and why Erick rates him over Pam Bondi at running the Justice Department
Francesca Hong, Graham Platner, and Abdul El-Sayed: the Republican super PAC secretly boosting the far-left in Wisconsin, plus Scott Jennings and Ben Domenech on Hassan Piker, inflation, and moral hazard
FIRE's 2026 college free speech rankings: Claremont McKenna, Purdue, and the University of Chicago on top, Barnard last, Hassan Piker canceled at the University of Washington, and Samford, Mercer, and the coming enrollment cliff