S15 EP140: Hour 3 - Protect the People

Erick Erickson takes apart the left's redefinition of violence, playing James Talarico's claim that poverty, pollution, and prison are all "violence," then walks through a Savannah, Georgia case where a man arrested 27 times attempted to rape a homeless woman in a public restroom while Judge Claire Williams kept releasing him. He argues prisons exist to punish, not to rehabilitate, and that homelessness is really a drug addiction and mental health crisis the left refuses to treat. Then Zohran Mamdani's FDR and LaGuardia nostalgia, CNN's Harry Enten on Trump's underwater jobs approval, a DSA co-chair's word salad to David Remnick of The New Yorker, and a long monologue on why AI, Common Core, and the algorithm are making Americans less imaginative.
James Talarico's "poverty is violence, pollution is violence, prison is violence" clip, and Erick's case that prisons exist to punish, not to rehabilitate
The Savannah, Georgia restroom attack: a repeat offender arrested 27 times, Judge Claire Williams, Alderman Nick Palumbo, Daffin Park, and homelessness reframed as a drug and mental health crisis
Zohran Mamdani's FDR and LaGuardia pitch, rising New York costs and vacant apartments, and CNN's Harry Enten on Trump's jobs approval sinking 22 points underwater
The DSA co-chair's interview with David Remnick of The New Yorker: word salad on taxing millionaires, blaming NATO for Ukraine, calling Putin a capitalist, and defending October 7 as "inevitable"
Erick on AI and data centers: supportive but worried, Grammarly versus Claude, JD Vance's toaster line, the $20 burrito, Elon Musk's "woke" Odyssey claim, Common Core, and his kids' classical Christian school