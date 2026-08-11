S15 EP141: Hour 1 - The Great Escape

Erick opens on the Washington Post's exclusive that President Donald Trump secretly slipped out of Turkey after the NATO summit in Ankara, boarding the old Air Force One as a decoy and then being shuttled by catering truck onto a smaller Air Force jet, all because of a credible Iranian assassination threat. The White House press corps is melting down that it was left "expendable" on the decoy plane, and Erick unloads on that self-obsession while asking the bigger question: why has Trump still not taken out the Iranian regime that keeps trying to kill him. He then turns to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's boyfriend and his suspicious stock trades, Tucker Carlson interviewing Hunter Biden, and whether Trump even wants to win in November given his backing of scandal-plagued candidates Max Miller and Corey Mills.
Washington Post exclusive: Trump's decoy Air Force One, the catering-truck switch to a C-32A, and the credible Iranian assassination threat leaving Turkey
The press corps calling itself "expendable," Ned Price, and Erick's case that the president comes first, plus the missile shortage and the Ukraine angle
AOC's unmarried boyfriend trading stocks tied to her committees (Washington Free Beacon), two-tiered justice, and Tucker Carlson's long friendship with Hunter Biden
Does Trump want to win? How keeping Max Miller in Ohio and Corey Mills in Florida's 7th could cost the GOP a governor's race, a Senate seat, and House seats
The Doggy Bear and Pink Bear monologue set against Max Miller withholding his daughter's blue bunny, and the Wall Street Journal chicken glut lowering grocery prices