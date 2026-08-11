S15 EP141: Hour 2 - El Sayed Just Hates Everything Normal

Erick tears into Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed after CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and the KFile surface old clips of the democratic socialist calling football "toxically masculine" and tied to slavery, demanding an end to Fourth of July fireworks, floating a repeal of the Second Amendment, and promoting "feminist prison abolition," all now disowned as "cherry picked" comments from just two and three years ago. He then turns to Wisconsin, where on election day far-left gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong (one of only six votes against a bipartisan law making teacher grooming a felony, signed by Tony Evers) sits atop the Marquette poll and the Kalshi prediction markets, and to New York, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani is caught on a Turkish American podcast describing the red-green "validator" playbook. A caller pushes Erick on Temporary Protected Status for Ukrainians, and he makes the case for extending it while Russia bombs Kyiv.
Abdul El-Sayed's resurfaced clips (CNN, Andrew Kaczynski, the KFile): football as "toxically masculine" and linked to slavery, banning Fourth of July fireworks, replacing the Second Amendment, over 100 deleted YouTube videos from 2022 to 2024, and "feminist prison abolition" on his America Dissected podcast
Francesca Hong on Wisconsin election day: her lone-dissent vote against the bipartisan teacher-grooming felony law, the Marquette poll (Hong 38, Crowley 7, Barnes 16), Mandela Barnes dropping out, David Crowley, and a 94.9% Kalshi win probability
Zohran Mamdani's Turkish American podcast interview on the identity-versus-ideology "validator" strategy, Cynthia Nixon, Tiffany Caban, Hassan Piker, and Erick's red-green alliance and Iran ayatollah playbook warning
President Donald Trump on jihadists and communists winning elections and third-worldism, plus a Democratic Socialists of America leader dodging on police and prison abolition
Caller James on TPS for Ukrainians, the August 19 deadline, Pete Hegseth's "temporary means temporary," the Patriot missile shortage, and Russian strikes destroying 17 buildings in Kyiv