S15 EP141: Hour 3 - The intersectional Mind Virus

Erick pivots from Zohran Mamdani to the Flock camera fight, using the Manhattan Institute's Stu Smith to trace the organized opposition to license plate readers back not to civil libertarians but to the Democratic Socialists of America, the Communist Party USA, and the defund the police and abolish prisons movements. He walks through Columbus, Ohio police chief Elaine Bryant's real case files where Flock helped solve double homicides, arrest a 15 year old murder suspect within 18 hours, recover a kidnapped three year old, and locate missing elderly people with dementia, while conceding the genuine privacy concerns raised by a listener in Jacksonville and callers from Oklahoma City and Forsyth County. He closes by dismantling Mamdani's slick anti Amazon ad as an attack on the small delivery businesses Amazon created, framing it as the politics of envy and covetousness.
Flock license plate readers on trial: Stu Smith and the Manhattan Institute tie the anti Flock push to the DSA, the Communist Party USA, and the abolish police and prisons left, not to civil libertarians
Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant's Flock case files: a double homicide solved, a 15 year old murder suspect charged within 18 hours, a kidnapped three year old recovered, an armed robbery tracked to Chicago, and two dementia patients with silver alerts found safe
The privacy versus safety balance: Flock is a private company, the Supreme Court's no expectation of privacy on a public roadway, the built in audit tool that flags misuse, and the reality that police already pull cell phone data and gas station and bank security footage
Callers Linda from Oklahoma City, Andrew on his stolen Forsyth County minivan found in 30 seconds, and Bart on the Shanghai and Great Britain surveillance state
Zohran Mamdani's anti Amazon delivery ad, the Delivery Protection Act, and Erick's case that it targets small subcontractor businesses, plus a Silo and Slow Horses dystopia tangent and Trump's dubious Strait of Hormuz claim