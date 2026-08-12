S15 EP142: Hour 1 - Hong Gone

Erick breaks down a wild primary night: Democratic socialist Francesca Hong loses Wisconsin after Governor Tony Evers talked David Crowley back into the race, the polls badly oversampled white progressives, and Mike Lindell gets crushed in Minnesota's GOP governor primary. Then he warns Republicans that college-educated suburban voters are the new turnout machine, that Ken Paxton is dragging down Texas against James Talarico, and delivers a signature monologue arguing progressivism is a religion, complete with a viral clip of a reporter insisting you "can't be racist against white people."
Wisconsin fallout: Francesca Hong's loss, David Crowley, Tony Evers, and why polling oversampled white progressives
The GOP's midterm problem: college degrees as the new turnout predictor, and suburban Republicans running behind in Georgia and Texas
Ken Paxton dragging down the Texas ticket against James Talarico, plus Trump's losing streak of endorsed candidates and lame-duck status
Minnesota primary: Lisa DeMuth wins as Mike Lindell flops, with Michelle Tafoya and Peggy Flanagan setting up the Senate race
The big monologue: intersectionality, allyship, and DEI as religion, illustrated by a reporter's "you can't be racist against white people" meltdown