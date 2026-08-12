S15 EP142: Hour 2 - The Progressive Madrasas

On the seventh anniversary of his syndicated show, Erick Erickson tells the untold story of how Rush Limbaugh "lied through his teeth" to launch his radio career and later fought behind the scenes to let him talk faith on the air. He then turns to the "progressive madrasas": how Stanford University let Marxists write the capitalism entry in its Encyclopedia of Philosophy and butchered Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, and Friedrich Hayek. Along the way he unpacks critical theory, intersectionality, the "you can't be racist against white people" clip, and the "Yankee invasion of the SEC."
Seven years in syndication: the Rush Limbaugh origin story, Bo Snerdley, the 2016 near-death from blood clots, and the faith that reshaped his voice
The "progressive madrasas": critical theory, intersectionality, and the viral "you can't be racist against white people" clip explained through Tim Keller
Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy lets Marxists define capitalism and misrepresents Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, and Friedrich Hayek
Jonah Goldberg's "Liberal Fascism," Stanford's land acknowledgments before frat parties, and a call for parents to exercise real college discernment
The "Yankee invasion of the SEC": surging Northern enrollment at Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Tennessee, plus caller David on Trump fatigue and the Marxist war on a free press