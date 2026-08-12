S15 EP142: Hour 3 - Doom is Coming

Erick walks through a sobering Washington Post editorial on America's fiscal reckoning: with Social Security projected insolvent by 2032 and the Medicare Hospital Insurance Trust Fund by 2033, demographics and mandatory spending are driving the country toward a debt cliff that no war or recession created. He revisits Mitch McConnell's "we will not fix it until we hit the cliff" prediction, George W. Bush's rejected 2005 Social Security privatization, cooling July inflation, and even floats Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparking a baby boom, before turning to John Larson's Connecticut primary loss, the Anthony Fauci diaries, and the AI resume filters auto-rejecting qualified applicants.
The 2030s fiscal cliff: CBO projections, Social Security insolvency in 2032, the Medicare trust fund in 2033, and the collapsing worker-to-retiree ratio from six-to-one in 1952 to 2.7 today
Why Washington will not act until crisis hits: Mitch McConnell's warning, George W. Bush's 2005 privatization plan, raising the retirement age, and the left's treatment of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce
July inflation and the Fed: cooling CPI, core prices at 2.5 percent, and whether a September rate hike is coming
John Larson's Connecticut primary loss to former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin after his viral House-floor freeze, the seventh House Democrat ousted in a primary this year
The Anthony Fauci diaries, the debunked mRNA vaccine miscarriage claim, Alex Berenson, AI job-application filters rejecting qualified candidates, and the case for reactive over proactive government