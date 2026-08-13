S15 EP143: Hour 1 - Tariff Fire

Erick opens on the Wall Street Journal's tariff refund story (over 40 S&P 500 companies reporting some $9.6 billion, with Apple near $2.2 billion, Nike at $986 million, FedEx at $800 million, Amazon at $640 million, and GM at $500 million after the Supreme Court struck the tariffs) and skewers the populists who swore tariffs would not raise prices yet now demand a cut of the refunds. He then turns to the Tyler Robinson trial in the Charlie Kirk assassination, the Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson conspiracy theories, and the debunked Anthony Fauci mRNA miscarriage claim, arguing that information overload is pulling Americans away from reality itself and undermining the truth claims, most of all the resurrection, that society needs to survive.
Tariff refunds pour into Apple, Nike, FedEx, Amazon, and GM; Erick's warning to the Fortune 500 to raise wages and reinvest or face bipartisan backlash
Why prices rose less than feared because companies held back wages and investment, and how populist economics runs on emotion, not coherent policy (the $20 burrito, the cheaper Chipotle, "expensive toasters")
Data centers and AI: Mark Zuckerberg, Mike Rowe, and a saved Washington State town versus Anthropic's Dario Amodei doom messaging, plus Flock camera CEO Garrett's new data limits
The Tyler Robinson trial, Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and the "it was the Jews" conspiracy, alongside the transgender-shooter pattern the theorists ignore
Anthony Fauci and the debunked COVID vaccine miscarriage claim, the DSA and PSL socialism clip on canceling mortgages, and Erick's faith close on truth, reality, and not fearing tomorrow