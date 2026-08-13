S15 EP143: Hour 2 - The V-8

Erick argues that precedent matters, tracing how Democrats spent decades using lawsuits and court settlements (California's Proposition 8, the state's refusal to defend it, Bill Clinton's illegal immigration consent decree, and Anthony Kennedy's Obergefell ruling) to bind future governments, and how the Trump Justice Department has now learned the same trick by declining to appeal Judge James Wesley Hendricks' Northern District of Texas ruling that struck down the National Firearms Act permit and $200 tax on suppressors and short barreled rifles. From Palmetto State Armory buyers skipping the paperwork to the Fifth Circuit tossing Biden's gas stove limits, Erick says "we learned it by watching you." He then celebrates the V8's comeback (the Wall Street Journal on Ram scrapping the Hurricane six for the Hemi, Stellantis, and GM), skewers the Cybertruck and Ford Lightning, and warns Republicans that Ken Paxton could actually lose to Democrat James Talarico, citing Mark Halperin's blunt on air alarm.
The National Firearms Act ruled unconstitutional in North Texas: Judge Hendricks, the Trump DOJ declining to appeal, suppressors and short barreled rifles going permit free, and Palmetto State Armory buyers lining up in South Carolina
"We learned it by watching you": Proposition 8, the unenforced California marriage law, Bill Clinton's immigration settlement, Obergefell, and Republicans now winning settlements on gas stoves and dishwashers
Suppressor myths versus reality, the James Bond pillow trick debunked, and Erick's own range day at Bullets and Burgers near Las Vegas
Cliff calls from southwest Georgia on data centers and water, the DSA's misleading El Paso video, fracking water recycling, and a Washington State town funded 57 percent by one data center
Americans and the V8: the Wall Street Journal on Ram's Hemi comeback, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, GM expanding V8 output, the Cybertruck and Ford Lightning as cautionary tales, plus Ken Paxton versus James Talarico with Mark Halperin sounding the alarm