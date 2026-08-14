S15 EP144: Hour 3 - Trust Fund Commies

Stacey Abrams sits down with Kamala Harris and declares that the South has lived under soft authoritarianism since 1776 and that America has backdoored its way to a new Jim Crow, and Erick Erickson, who served on the city council in Macon, Georgia, answers with the Jim Crow signage still hanging in his city's terminal station and the people who actually want it kept up. From there he reads his "trust fund commies" piece in full, the argument that from Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx to Fidel Castro, Xi Jinping, Zohran Mamdani and Graham Platner, socialism has always been the insurance policy of the well born against the creative destruction of a free market. Plus a caller on conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, and why Luigi Mangione's zealous defense and life sentence prove the system worked.
Stacey Abrams and Kamala Harris on "soft authoritarianism" in the South, Georgia's voter ID law she called Jim Crow 2.0, and the black voter turnout that went up instead of down
Macon's terminal station and its whites only water fountains: why northern transplants want the signs torn down and native black residents want them kept
Luxury beliefs and the harm they do: defunding the police, blocking school choice, decriminalized drug use, and a near wreck with a driver high on marijuana on Erick's morning commute
The trust fund commies essay: Friedrich Engels' textile mill, Karl Marx, Fidel Castro, Xi Jinping's princelings, Joseph Schumpeter's creative destruction, Zohran Mamdani, Elizabeth Warren, AOC, and Graham Platner's oysterman cosplay
Roy in Jacksonville on the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Pentagon that has not been candid about Iran, and George on Luigi Mangione's guilty plea, the border wall, and why defense lawyers deserve respect