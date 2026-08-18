S15 EP146: Hour 2 - Mississippi's Miracle

Jon Ossoff dragged Natalie Harp, a bone cancer survivor who lives because Donald Trump signed the Right to Try Act, into a campaign speech to imply an affair with the president, and Erick Erickson takes apart the smear and the hyper online staff behind it. He also answers Matt Walsh's claim that postpartum depression is not real, celebrates the Mississippi Miracle that has Mississippi fourth graders number one in the nation in reading and math, and defends Flock license plate cameras while calling for hard prison time for cops who abuse them.
Jon Ossoff, Natalie Harp, the Right to Try Act, and the damage control interview with Jen Psaki on MS Now
Matt Walsh, postpartum depression, Carl Schmitt, JD Vance, and how social media works like the portrait of Dorian Gray
The Mississippi Miracle: phonics, retention, and why Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee are copying it
Mike Rogers, Abdul El-Sayed, and a campaign manager comparing a 1947 Ford F100 at the Woodward Dream Cruise to a Klan rally
Fake polls from Median Strategies on Karen Bass, Bill de Blasio on Medicare for All, and why the Affordable Care Act priced out small business
Flock cameras, the Conyers hit and run arrest, and mandatory minimums for police who abuse the data