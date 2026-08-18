S15 EP146: Hour 3 - Our Spending Problem

Erick Erickson closes out the Flock camera fight with three callers, including a Metro Atlanta police officer, a listener whose cousin was killed by a hit and run driver the cameras identified, and a caller who wants a warrant requirement, and lands on a middle ground: keep the cameras, and give police who abuse the data mandatory prison time, like the Haines City, Florida officer charged with tracking his estranged wife's car 717 times in 21 months. Then Abdul El-Sayed and Florida DSA candidate Oliver Larkin make the Democratic Socialist case for abolishing private insurance, and Erick answers with the story of a healthy sole proprietor whose post Obamacare plan only works if he goes to the emergency room. The heart of the hour is debt and deficit: the 30 year treasury hit 5.323 percent, a 19 year high, the diesel crack is over $100 for the first time ever, and American families are now taking out buy now pay later loans to cover rent, power bills, and tax bills.
TOPICS
Flock cameras and civil liberties: callers David, Tom, and Jeremy, the City Journal numbers (24 homicides, 17 hit and runs, 31 shootings, and more than 50 children recovered this year), Haines City officer Christopher Anthony Goodson charged after 717 searches on his estranged wife, and why the Democratic Socialists of America started the campaign against the cameras
Abdul El-Sayed on single payer, DSA candidate Oliver Larkin versus Jared Moskowitz in Florida's new District 25 from Boca Raton to Miami Beach, and the friend whose Obamacare plan covers only the emergency room
Debt versus deficit explained: the 30 year treasury at 5.323 percent, the 10 year above 4.7 percent, July CPI at 3.4 percent against a 2.4 percent rate before the Iran war, and the record diesel crack that is about to raise your grocery bill
Buy now pay later comes for the middle class: Affirm financing monthly rent, Intuit pitching file now pay later to TurboTax users, and Erick's beans and rice answer to the Washington think tank class that calls him an elitist
California Energy Commission votes to phase out cheap replacement tires, eliminating 70 percent of tires sold in the state by 2033, with Goodyear's Brett Gladfelty warning about cost, plus the DeKalb County "tag applied for" loophole and the Atlanta man with a street legal pink Barbie Jeep