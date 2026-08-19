S15 EP147: Hour 1 - Florida Last Night

Florida's primary blew up both parties overnight: Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon beat impeachment hero Alexander Vindman for the Senate nomination while spending 13 times less, and Republicans took out the trash, dumping Cory Mills in Florida 7 and burying anti-Israel candidates James Fishback and Dan Bilzerian in single digits. Erick Erickson breaks down what the DSA surge means for Texas, Ohio and Alaska money, plays Darlene Graham telling a South Carolina debate audience she is "not that informed on national security," and exposes the trust fund hypocrisy of Democratic Socialist leaders in New York and the terror ties trailing Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.
Angie Nixon, the Democratic Socialists of America, and how Alexander Vindman lost Florida's Senate primary 13 to 1 on money
Republicans purge their own: Cory Mills loses Florida 7, James Fishback and Dan Bilzerian rejected, Jared Moskowitz and Randy Fine hold on
South Carolina Senate runoff: Ralph Norman versus Darlene Graham on Taiwan, China, and peace through strength, with Greta Van Susteren asking
Harry Enten's CNN map of DSA primary wins from New York and Michigan to Colorado, Pennsylvania and now Florida
Trust fund commies exposed: Grace Ryan's noblesse oblige tweet, Gustavo Gordillo's $1.5 million Brooklyn row home, and Abdul El-Sayed's family ties to the Islamic American Relief Agency
David Jolly rejects socialism, Vernon Jones forces a Georgia runoff against Tim Fleming, and the demons of Mark 5 explain Twitter