S15 EP148: Hour 2 - The Pampered DSA

Erick Erickson plays the moment CNN's Boris Sanchez confronts Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Ashik Siddiqui over the DSA celebrating Fidel Castro, telling him on live television that his own grandfather fought in the Cuban revolution and was then locked up by Castro for 20 years for speaking his mind. He stacks it with Abdul El-Sayed answering black voters by saying he is African too, Hasan Piker promising to be Angie Nixon's loyal soldier while she insists she has no idea who he is, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee quietly writing off Florida to move money into Texas, where Republicans are panicking that Ken Paxton is a lazy, corrupt candidate who could hand the seat to James Talarico. Then the heart of the hour: a Ben Domenech speech on the earned collapse of trust in American elites, and Erick's argument that the Flock camera fight, the data center backlash, and local governments signing secret non disclosure agreements are all the same trust problem.
Boris Sanchez versus DSA co-chair Ashik Siddiqui on Cuba, Fidel Castro, Fulgencio Batista, and the grandfather Castro jailed for 20 years for wanting democracy
Abdul El-Sayed's "I am African too" answer to black voters, and the Democratic Socialists of America as pampered rich kids, including the Brooklyn co-chair in a $1.5 million townhome who owes his union money
Angie Nixon, Hasan Piker's "loyal soldiers" pledge, his threatened lawsuit against Scott Jennings, and the DSCC telling donors Florida is gone
Ken Paxton versus James Talarico in Texas: Republican alarm over a lazy, corrupt nominee, Talarico's Karmelo Anthony jury pander, and why Erick Erickson is rooting for injuries in that race
Ben Domenech on Donald Trump as a beta test for a cure, single digit trust in Congress, the media and big business, and Erick's fix for Flock cameras and data centers: transparency, mandatory minimums for officers who abuse the data, and the ShotSpotter repeal that cost Xavier Batista his life in Cambridge, Massachusetts