S15 EP148: Hour 3 - Why We Live in Brave New World

Breaking news lands mid hour: Jessica Bowie, 35, arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after plotting to blow up the New York State Capitol in Albany, and Erick Erickson walks through the federal complaint, the FBI confidential source posing as an ISIS facilitator, and why progressives who instantly guessed MAGA guessed wrong. The heart of the hour is Erick's argument that everyone quoting George Orwell has the wrong book: we are not living in 1984, we are living in Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, sedated by soma and screens and manufactured anxiety, which is why he changed his mind on Flock cameras once he noticed the Communist Party USA and the Democratic Socialists of America are their loudest opponents. Then Iran, with David Rohde on MS Now conceding Trump's economic pressure campaign could actually work, Trey Yingst on the UAE cutting off all trade with Iran, and satellite evidence that the Iranians are dumping oil into the desert because their tanks are full.
Topics:
Breaking: Jessica Bowie, 35, charged over an ISIS inspired plot to bomb the New York State Capitol in Albany, the FBI confidential source, her conversion five years ago, and the standing Islamist threat Erick ties to Abdul El-Sayed's bookshelf and family connections
Brave New World versus 1984: Aldous Huxley, soma, Henry Ford and the alpha to epsilon caste system, and why the phone in your pocket tracks you better than any Flock camera ever could
Tucker Carlson claiming nuclear weapons were made by entities rather than men, the demon that supposedly attacked him, and Erick's Dorian Gray line about how fast he has aged
Callers Jim and Craig on Ozzie Guillen praising Fidel Castro in Miami in 2012, the Cuban and Venezuelan communities pushing Florida right, and the grandfather's rule to vote for the guy who angers both sides
The postpartum depression case: women in pink rallying outside a courthouse for a mother who strangled her three children, Erick's break with Matt Walsh on whether postpartum depression is real, and his position that it is real and she still deserves the death penalty
Iran under economic siege: David Rohde on MS Now, Trey Yingst on Iranian missiles hitting the UAE, the Emirates cutting off trade and closing the dirham and Dubai crypto laundering route, China rationing gasoline and diesel, and Kharg Island backing up
Tomahawk production, Raytheon in Tucson and 3,000 new jobs, the Pentagon acquisitions push to rebuild the defense industrial base, and the $40 trillion debt problem Erick illustrates with a Butts County speed trap
Median Strategies and the fake poll: Karen Bass and Fox 11 Los Angeles took the bait, the New York Times, RealClearPolitics and 50 plus one all refused it, and why RealClearPolitics averages are still the ones to trust